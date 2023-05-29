Indore: Police seize counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 3L

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crime branch team caught a man selling counterfeit cigarettes in Heera Nagar area. He was selling them by claiming that they were an international brand. ‘Foreign’ cigarettes worth about Rs 3 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

Police said they arrested Hemant Narvariya of Swasth Nagar, and seized the stock of cigarettes from him.

Police said they had received a tip that someone was selling cigarettes of a foreign brand, but they were being manufactured locally. What aroused the suspicion of the police was that the cigarettes were being sold at a very low price. Since the local paan shops were selling the cigarettes at the price of the genuine foreign brand, they were making big profits.

Police raided the place and found counterfeit cigarettes and are trying to find out where he got the cigarettes.

Case under Copyright Act

Police have registered an offence under the Copyright Act against the accused.

