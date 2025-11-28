Indore News: Youth, Mother From Ratlam Arrested For Theft Of ₹30 Lakh From Locked House | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man in connection with a daytime burglary of Rs 30 lakh in a locked house in a township located on Bypass Road under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday. After the arrest of the accused, the complainant praised the quick action of the police and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the police welfare fund as a gesture of appreciation.

According to Additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the incident took place at a locked house Ankush Bhargav in the Singapore Gold City on November 14. Bhargav’s wife returned home around 6.40 pm when the theft incident was discovered.

The lock on the balcony window was broken and gold–silver jewellery kept in the cupboard was missing. Police registered a case and immediately began investigating. CCTV footage from nearby areas showed a man arriving on a white scooter. With the help of technical inputs and informers, police managed to identify the accused Hashim Ali, a resident of Ratlam and currently living in the Khajrana area of the city.

The accused was taken into custody and during questioning he allegedly confessed to committing theft. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered the stolen jewellery, about 300 grams of gold and 100 grams of silver worth around Rs 30.20 lakh. The scooter used in the crime was also recovered from his possession. Hashim had also given some of the jewellery to his mother, Sonia alias Shabbo Bee, to sell. She too was arrested from Ratlam and the jewellery was seized from her possession. The accused has been taken on police remand for further investigation.