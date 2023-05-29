Indore: 2 bikes parked in school premises set ablaze by anti-social elements

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants set two bikes on fire in the parking lot of a school in the Bhagirathpura area in the wee hours of Sunday. Some families are staying on the second and third floors of the school. They saved themselves after noticing smoke and no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place between 3.30 am and 4 am in the parking lot of Abhilasha Vidya Mandir in the Bhagirathpura area. The school owner Radha Yadav informed the media persons that she came to know about the incident after her son noticed the smoke. When they came downstairs, they found burning bikes parked in the school premises. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. It was believed that the bikes were set on fire by the unidentified persons in the night.

The school owner informed that she has been running the school in the same building for 35 years and she had no argument or rivalry with anyone. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area to identify the person, who set vehicles on fire and fled the scene.