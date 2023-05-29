Indore: Only 50% candidates turn up for UPSC exam in city

Candidates come out of an exam centre after taking UPSC exam in the city on Sunday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The turnout for Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, conducted by Union Public Service Commission at 42 centres in the city on Sunday, was surprisingly low; around 50 per cent.

As many as 16,922 candidates had registered for the exam in the city.

Additional divisional commissioner Sapna Solanki said that the examination was conducted in a free and fair manner at all the centres in the city. There was no complaint of any malpractice.

The first paper was held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second one from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates were asked to report to the exam centre one hour in advance.

Candidates were frisked before entry into the exam centres. Candidates were strictly prohibited from carrying mobiles, electronic devices, pen drives, smart watches etc. The exam was conducted for filling 1,105 posts.

State forest service interviews on June 13

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the date of interviews for State Forest Service Exam-2019. The interviews will be held on June 13.

Candidates who have qualified in the main exams can download the interview letter from MPPSC website from June 6. Candidates will have to reach the commission office for interview one hour before its start.