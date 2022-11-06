Indore: Police rescue two-year-old missing child within hour

Photo: Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played good Samaritans for a family by reuniting them within an hour with their two-year-old child who had been missing from his home in the Chandan Nagar area on Sunday. The child, while playing, had lost his way home and strayed a kilometre away from his house.

According to ACP BPS Parihar, the child went missing from his home in the Geeta Nagar area on Sunday. After the child had been missing for hours, his mother informed the police. On the instructions of the Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge, a team was constituted to search the child.

The police team checked the CCTVs installed at various locations and collected information from the people about the child. Eventually, the child was recovered from near Sirpur Lake. The police recovered the child within an hour after went missing and handed him over safely to his family.

Two arrested for stealing mobile phone from shop

The city’s Crime Branch and the police arrested two youths for stealing a mobile phone from a shop in the Annapurna area on Sunday. According to the police, information was received that two persons were seen in the area trying to sell a stolen mobile phone. The police raided the place and managed to arrest two persons, named Dilip and Akash, with the mobile phone. The accused allegedly confessed to having stolen the mobile phone from a shop in the Annapurna area

