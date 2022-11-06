Indore: Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh, an official said on Sunday. They were roaming in the Sanyogitaganj area to deliver the drugs to someone when they were caught by the crime branch.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two people were seen near a ‘dargah’ behind MY Hospital, with the aim of delivering the drugs to someone there. The crime branch officers gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest the duo from Sanyogitaganj.

The accused were identified as Rohit Sen, a resident of Nahargarh, Mandsaur and Pankaj Jadhav of Vijay Nagar area of the city.

During a search, the crime branch officials have recovered 30 grams of brown sugar. The value of the confiscated drugs is Rs 3 lakh in the international market. Further investigation in the case is underway.

