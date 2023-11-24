Indore: Police Register Murder Case After Recovery Of Decomposed Body From Drainage Chamber | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After recovering the decomposed body of a man from a drainage chamber, Pardeshipura police registered a case under the murder section against unidentified killer/killers on Thursday. The case was registered after police received an autopsy report.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the chamber in the Clerk Colony area on November 16. The body was highly decomposed and it was about a month old. The doctors informed the police that injury marks were found on the head and could be a murder case.

After that, the police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against the unidentified persons. The CCTVs of the area are being checked to know the suspects and the deceased.

According to police records five persons between the age group of 25 and 35 – the same as that of the recovered body- were reported missing in the last two months. Work is on to find whether the body is that of one of the missing persons.

Dwivedi further said that DNA test would also be conducted if needed. A team has been constituted for the investigation into the case and to identify the killer/killers.