 Dengue Scare: Highest Dengue, Chikungunya Cases In Indore District In Division
Dengue Scare: Highest Dengue, Chikungunya Cases In Indore District In Division

Dengue Scare: Highest Dengue, Chikungunya Cases In Indore District In Division

Health department issues advisory, ask people to wear full sleeves clothes, use mosquito repellent

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swiftly increasing dengue cases have sent the district health department officials on toes. Along with launching an anti-larva drive, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya issued an advisory for the people to prevent vector-borne diseases.

“With the frequent fluctuation in weather conditions, there are chances of a rise in vector borne diseases due to a rise in the mosquito population,” CMHO Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that not only dengue and malaria, but also cases of chikungunya are also increasing and people must remain aware of the same.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said they have found as many as 434 cases of dengue, 10 cases of malaria, and 13 cases of chikungunya in the district, this year so far.

“Last year, over 240 cases of dengue were reported and the number was over 1,200 in 2021. We have launched an anti-larvae drive to check and eliminate larvae from homes and premises,” Patel said.

Division Report: Highest dengue cases in Indore

Steps to prevent vector-borne diseases

1. Do not let stagnant water collect

2. Use mosquito repellent, wear full-sleeve clothes

3. Eat fresh and hot food

4. Keep yourself hydrated, eat Vitamin C-enriched fruits

Indore: Officials Explain Vote Counting Process To Candidates, Agents
