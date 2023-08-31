Indore: Police Recovers Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Missing Boy Within An Hour

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played a `good Samaritan’ role for a family after reuniting their two-and-a-half-year-old missing child within an hour in the Banganga area on Wednesday.

Banganga police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that a woman from Bhagirathpura area approached the police and she informed them that she came to her parent's place in Bhawani Nagar area for Raksha Bandhan.

According to her, the family members were busy with their work when her two-and-a-half-year-old child went missing. He reached too far from the house while playing. After finding the child missing, the family members started a search for him in the area but in vain. Later, the police were informed.

Police started a search and examined the CCTVs of the area to know the child’s whereabouts. While searching in the area, police found the boy, who was crying. He was taken to the woman’s place and handed over to her safely. Police claimed that they managed to find the boy within an hour.

The mother of the child and her family thanked the police for finding their child within an hour.

