Indore: Police recover over 3 quintals cannabis from farming land

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police on Thursday recovered cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh from a farming land in Balwada area. The action was taken following the lead given by two accused, who were caught by the police while they were carrying cannabis on a bike to sell it in the city on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra had released a helpline number to receive information about the persons indulged in supplying or selling drugs in the city. The initiative was started after the commissionerate system came into force in the city. According to the instruction, a team of ACP (Azad Nagar) Motiur Rehman was also working on it.

According to ACP Rehman, information was received that two persons were heading towards the city from Simrol along with cannabis on Wednesday.

Police station in charge RD Kanwa along with team reached the reported place and caught both the persons. They were identified as Ramdas Maliwad and Rahul Baria, the residents of Mendal village in Simrol area. Four kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them. In sustained questioning, the accused informed the police that they were carrying the cannabis from a farming land in Barkichoki village in Balwada town on Khandwa Road. They were booked under the relevant section of NDPS act.

After the information, ACP Rehman, TI Kanwa and team raided the farming land and recovered cannabis weighing more than 3 quintals from there. According to Tejaji Nagar police, Balwada police booked the land owner and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:55 PM IST