Indore: Veggie prices now within common man’s reach

Indore (): The year is about to end and the soaring prices of vegetables now seem to be coming under control and within the common man’s reach. The prices of several vegetables have come down remarkably in the city. The prices of some veggies have just got less than half their earlier rates.

Vegetable retail-sellers say the reasons behind the price drop are suitable weather conditions, balanced rates of transportation and supply of veggies exceeding their demand.

Tarun, a retail vegetable-seller said that because the prices of essential veggies are now low, business is on a good track although the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdowns persist. “It’ll need more time to recoup the losses we bore during the Covid-19 crisis,” added Tarun.

Shweta Dharmadhikari, a buyer at a vegetable shop, said that high vegetable prices had hit household budgets hard. “We used to take vegetables in large quantities so that they lasted throughout the week. When prices were low, the average cost of all the vegetables together used to be around Rs 400-Rs 500. When the rates were increased, the average cost increased to Rs 800 a week. Now, as the prices have decreased of the main ingredients of any dish, such as onion, tomato, peas and others, the average cost is around Rs 580-Rs 650.

Rates of vegetables in Indore

Vegetable Present Rate. Earlier Rate

(DEC 23) (NOV)

Coriander Rs 40/kg Rs 80/kg

Tomato Rs 20 -30/kg Rs 60-80/kg

Onion Rs 30-40/kg Rs 30-60/kg

Carrot Rs 30/kg Rs 50-70/kg

Capsicum Rs 60/kg Rs 60-80/kg

Cucumber Rs 25- 40/kg Rs 30-50/kg

Cluster beans Rs 60-80/kg Rs 60-80/kg

Sponge gourd Rs 30-60/kg Rs 30-60/kg

Spinach Rs 30- 40/kg Rs 30-50/kg

Egg Plant Rs 30- 40/kg Rs 30-50/kg

Peas Rs 30- 40/kg Rs 100-160/kg

Ginger Rs 60-80/kg Rs 60-80/kg

Garlic Rs 100/kg Rs 120-140/kg

Green Chilli Rs 40-60/kg Rs 40-60/kg

Cabbage Rs 40/piece Rs 30-50/piece

Cauliflower Rs 40/piece Rs 20-40/piece

Bottle gourd Rs 40-50/kg Rs 40-50/kg

Pumpkin Rs 30-40/kg Rs 30-40/kg

Lady’s Finger Rs 80/ kg Rs 80/kg

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:54 AM IST