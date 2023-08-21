Indore: Police Recover 642 Mobile Phones Worth Rs 60L From Trader’s Place

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered 642 used mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh from a trader's house in Juni Indore area on Sunday. Police said the recovery is unprecedented and believe that all stolen phones. The trader is absconding.

ACP (Juni Indore) Devendra Singh Dhurve said that Raoji Bazar police arrested a person named Vicky for stealing a mobile phone from a perfume trader a couple of days ago. Vicky allegedly informed the police he had given the mobile phone to one Vishnu. The police caught Vishnu, and he told the police that he had given the phone to one Krishna. Police then arrested Krishna, and he told police that he had given to phone to trader Jitendra Wadhwani, a resident of Rajkumar Colony, Juni Indore area. When police raided Wadhwani’s house, he was not there. However, while searching his house, they found 642 mobile phones kept in boxes. While Wadhwani is yet to be traced his family members said they were not aware of the mobile phones.

Police believe that all the recovered phones are stolen, and Wadhwani used to procure these stolen phones for sale. Wadhwani used to run a mobile phone shop in Jail Road area a few years ago.

The police are trying to trace the owners of the recovered mobile phones so that it can be clear whether the mobile phones were stolen or whether the owners had sold them.

Man Robbed Of Mobile Phone By Two Bikers

A youth was robbed of his mobile phone by two men on a bike in the Banganga area on Saturday. The complainant was on his way to his workplace when the miscreants snatched his mobile phone after pushing him.

According to the Banganga police station staff, Khushilal Banjara, a resident of Sukhliya area has lodged a complaint that he works in a factory on Sanwer Road. He was going to his workplace when two persons came on a bike from the rear side and stopped him. As he stopped, one of them pushed him and snatched his mobile phone and fled.

The complainant cried for help and some people gathered at the spot but the accused could not be caught. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

