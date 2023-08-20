Indore: Devotees Await Nag Panchami Celebration On August 21; Check Significance, Shubh Muhurt Here | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nag Panchami will be celebrated with fervour on Monday in the city. All the Nag temples in the city have been decorated and people have already booked their timings of the Abhishek where a large population would be gathered to worship the lord and celebrate the festival together.

At Kaleshwar Dham located in Sudama Nagar, the idol of Nag Devta, a six-feet silver coil, will be decorated where it will be offered milk by the public. In Kumharkhadi, Banganga, a fair is to be organised by the temple authorities. Markandeya ritual will be performed by the devotees in the early hours of the day, where the snake idol will be anointed with milk, saffron, and fruits. Mahaarti is scheduled to be performed in the late evening hour.

On this occasion, the devotees will worship Nag Devta and ask for forgiveness for the sins they may have committed knowingly or unknowingly and wish for happiness in life. The devotees will offer traditional Malvi food, which includes dal-bati and churma to the lord as per the tradition, and abhishek will be performed.

Mahaartri will be held at the prominent temples of Musakhedi, and Pipliyapala in the evening where devotees would dance to the beat of bhajans. Prasad will be distributed among the devotees.

A tradition of not spending

Pt Pawan Patak said that this day comes with an auspicious significance of maintaining your finances as well. He said, “Many of locals believe that on this day one should avoid the any kind of money transaction and must keep fasting till the time they perform abhishek for ‘Kaal Sarpa Dosh’.”

Tithi for Naag Panchami

Panchami Tithi- August 21- 12:21 AM

Panchami Tithi- August 22- 2:00 AM