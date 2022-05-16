Indore Crime Diary: Two arrested for chain snatching in Juni Indore; Man booked for misbehaving with DISCOM officers, staff

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch, on Sunday, arrested two persons in connection with a chain-snatching incident in the Juni Indore area. Two gold chains were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned by the police.

According to a Crime Branch official, a woman was robbed of her gold chain in the Sindhi Colony area on May 5. The woman was robbed by two bikers. The police registered a case and started an investigation. The police checked many CCTVs installed near the spot and other places to identify the accused. Acting on a tip, the police arrested two persons, named Ujjawal and Karan, in connection with the robbery.

The police claimed that two gold chains worth Rs 1.32 lakh were recovered from the accused. Their bike used in the crime was also seized by the police. Police believe the accused will confess to other such crimes in the city.

Man booked for misbehaving with DISCOM officers and staff

A man was booked for misbehaving with Discom officers while they were inspecting an electricity line in the MIG area on Sunday.

MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Verma said assistant engineer Pradeep Mishra had lodged a complaint that the electricity company’s managing director, Amit Tomar, chief engineer Puneet Dubey, superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma and other officials were checking the electricity line in the Lala ka Bagicha area.

The officers found that the accused, named Madan, had not installed an electricity meter. He was taking the electricity directly from the electricity line. When the officials told him to remove the wire, the accused misbehaved with the officials and used abusive words against them. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 353 and 504 of the IPC and started a search for him.

ALSO READ Délicieux in Bhopal: Movie on how chef turned from servant to restaurant owner screened

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:13 AM IST