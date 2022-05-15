Délicieux in Bhopal: Movie on how chef turned from servant to restaurant owner screened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): French movie, Délicieux, depicting how a chef turned from a servant to a restaurant owner was screened at Alliance Française de Bhopal on Saturday under Café-Cinema: A ciné-food experience.

It was part of the fourth edition of Bonjour India festival organised by Alliance Française de Bhopal in collaboration with Bhopal Baking Co. French food was also served.

Directed by Éric Besnard, Délicieux is a historical comedy set in France in 1789, just before the French Revolution. With the help of a young woman, a chef who has been sacked by his master finds the strength to free himself from his position as a servant and opens the first restaurant.

Bonjour India is a Festival where France and India enjoy a substantive partnership at the core of which lie its people-to-people relations, nurtured for decades through collaborations and exchanges.

The artistic cultural and educational initiative is an Indo-French moment put together by French cooperation network in India, mainly consisting of the Embassy of France and its cultural service, InstitutFrançaisenInde, the Alliance Française network and the consulates of France.

ALSO READ Cannes Film Festival 2021: Best and worst dressed celebs at the French Riviera

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:09 PM IST