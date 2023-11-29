 Indore: Police Record Statements, To Present Case Before JJ Board
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police investigating the incident of three Class IV students of a private school in Aerodrome area stabbing one of their classmates with a compass will put up the entire case before the Juvenile Justice Board. 

The police have taken statements of the victim, his parents, school teachers and some other people aware of the incident. Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma said when police came to know of the incident they got the victim medically examined. Since both the victim and the accused are minors they come under the JJ Act and everything (case diary, social background report and evidence) would be put up before the JJ Board which would hear and decide on the matter.   

Sharma further said that a Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) is set up at every police station and an officer is deployed to deal with such cases at every police station. It may be recalled that three Class IV students of a private school in Aerodrome area have been accused of pricking their classmate over 100 times with a geometry box compass.   

The matter came to light when the student reached home from school and narrated the incident to his parents. They complained to the school authorities and also approached the police.    

According to information, the victim and his three classmates had argued a couple of days back and the pricking incident was a continuation of the argument.   

