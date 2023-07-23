Indore: Police Inspector’s Son Booked For Making Video Of Girl Bathing | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a police inspector's son for allegedly making a video of a girl, who is also the daughter of a police officer, while she was taking a bath in the bathroom in her house, police said on Saturday.

Police detained the youth, who lives in the same area as the girl, and checked his mobile phone for incriminating evidence.

According to the Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was taking a bath when she spotted the youth making her video using a mobile phone. A case has been registered under the relevant sections and the investigation is on.