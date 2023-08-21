Indore: Police Continue Drive Against Criminals For The Second Day

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police continued their drive against criminals for the second day on Sunday following instruction by CP Makrand Deouskar. They raided many places in the city and took action against criminals.

During the drive, Lasudia police caught an absconding theft accused with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh. Also, 27 people were booked under Motor Vehicle Act for drinking and driving.

The DCPs of all four zones in the city along with other officers and a force of 500 police personnel launched a special drive against criminals and antisocials. The police carried out the drive from midnight to 6 am on Sunday. A total of 1583 people, who have a criminal past, were checked and police took action against many of them when it was found that they were continuing with their criminal activities.

An officer said that 862 summons of various cases were executed while an on-the-run accused was caught by the police team. In all 234 permanent, 224 arrest and other warrants were executed by the police. In all, 73 habitual criminals were booked under section 110 of CrPC and 189 people were booked under 107/16 of CrPC. Prohibitory action has been taken against a total of 262 people in the city.

Action was taken against 30 people involved in stabbing incidents. During the drive, the police teams checked 381 criminals at their places. A criminal, who was externed from the district, was arrested by the police when he was found roaming in the area. The police claimed that such action would continue to curb crime in the city.

