Indore: Police Conducts Senior Citizen Panchayat, Resolving Three Cases of Elderly Abuse & Neglect

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three cases of senior citizens were resolved during the senior Citizen Police Panchayat conducted by Indore Police on Wednesday An 82-year-old man living under Tilak Nagar police station whose four daughters and sons-in-law have divided the property among themselves but were neither giving him food nor taking care of him were counselled during the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat conducted by Indore Police on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of senior officers, the counselling team of senior citizen police panchayat counsellor members RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, Sunny Modi and Sanjay Sharma explained the matter to the three daughters and contacted the fourth daughter over phone. It was decided that in the next 10 days, after discussing the matter, the house shall be sold as per the father’s expectation and the daughters will have to take care of his maintenance at their own expense.

The Police Panchayat made them aware of the rules of the Senior Citizen Act and told that it is their legal responsibility to take care of the father. On this, the daughters have given a written promise that they will take care of their father.

Similarly, another case of a 65-year-old woman living in the Lasudiya area and a case of a 65-year-old retired bank couple living in Kanadiya police station who were harassed by their daughter-in-law were resolved.