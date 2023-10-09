Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drills To Check Security Preparedness

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a mock drill on Sunday at Hotel Marriott to check the preparedness of security arrangements in view of upcoming festivals.

The drill was conducted under the guidance of deputy commissioner (Intelligence and security) Hanshraj Singh and additional deputy commissioner (Security) Pramod Sonkar.

The police’s security cell and BDDS team conducted the mock drill to strengthen the security measurements for any emergency condition.

The drill included actions needed to be taken to prevent any mishap and to protect the public in case of an emergency or whenever explosives are found.