Khelo MP Youth Games-2023: Ujjain Divisional Girls Clinch Gold In Volleyball

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district girls’ team, representing Ujjain division, clinched gold medal in the inter-divisional volleyball competition organised under Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 held in Bhopal from October 1 to 3.

The competition, played under the aegis of state sports and youth welfare department in line with central government's Khelo India Games, showcased the exceptional talent of the players and underscored their commitment to excellence in sports.

Their journey to victory was marked by intense matches, strategic plays, and unwavering teamwork. The team defeated Gwalior division in the final match and secured gold medal, making Mandsaur district proud at the state level.

Khushi Gwala, Ranjana Kaithwas, Chanchal Salvi, Nisha Vaghela, Himshikha Yadav, Ritika Bairagi, Prarthana Vaghela, Alfia Khan, Payal, Rachna, Neelam Rathore, Jyoti Kumawat were members of the team.

Chayan Mali was the coach of the team. Khushi Gwala and Ranjana Kaithwas played exceptionally in the tournament.

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, sports officer of sports and youth welfare department Vijendra Deora, district education sports officer Ashok Sharma, PG College sports officer Rajkumar and president of Mandsaur district volleyball association Narendra Singh Chauhan extended best wishes to the winning team.

The information was shared by Mandsaur district volleyball association senior coach and secretary Tribhuvan Kavishwar and coach Abhishek Sethia. Earlier, the team also clinched victory in MP Open State Level Sub Junior Volleyball Championships, 2022.

