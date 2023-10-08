 MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils ₹10 Crore Development Projects In Jahajpura
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Pujan for development projects worth approximately Rs 10 crore in Jahajpura on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan got emotional and said, "I consider myself fortunate to have received the love of the people of Madhya Pradesh as a family member. I will continue to repay this debt by serving you until my last breath. This is my promise."

Speaking from the event stage, he said, "People of Jahejpur, you called, and I came. Your love makes life meaningful. Last night, while traveling from Maihar to Jabalpur, even at midnight, people were on the streets calling me 'brother' and 'uncle.' Seeing the love of the people, my life has become blessed."

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Chouhan praised the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', stating that it is an outstanding initiative. He emphasized, "Sisters should not shed tears for 1000-500 rupees. They should not have to extend their hands for this. I created this scheme so that I could change the lives of my sisters. First, I introduced Ladli Laxmi Yojana, followed by the Kanya Vivah Yojana."

Chouhan also mentioned, "I didn't run the government as a Chief Minister but always operated it with a family's emotions. I initiated the Chief Minister Residential Land Rights Scheme (Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana) and decided that those who don't have land to live on should have it available."

