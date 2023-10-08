 Bhopal: Mallakhamb Stunts Astonish Audience At Tribal Museum
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shyam Pal and his troupe from Sagar displayed their skill on pole Mallakhamb, which astonished the audience at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday.

It included various types of pyramids like hand stunt, sword salute, lotus flower, long hold etc. It was presented by 10 including two national players - Jaideep Raikwar and Divyanshu Rajak.

The troupe has been performing in the country for 15 years. Malkhamb is the state game of Madhya Pradesh. There are three types of Malkhambs including hanging, rope and pole Mallakhamb respectively.

It was part of a concert focused on dance, singing and musical instruments, Sambhavana. The event ended with Malvi songs by Nandram Baria and troupe.

Nandram Baria was accompanied by Amrit Dabar on vocal, Bhuralal Baria on dholak, Sitaram Makhod on khanjari, Ashok Khadiya on violin, Ashish Chavda, Ratan Gamad, Nandram Charel on majira. The event was also streamed online on YouTube channel of Culture Department and museum.





