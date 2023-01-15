e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore police become part of self defence training campaign for girls, school students

Indore police become part of self defence training campaign for girls, school students

The police team will continuously conduct workshops in these schools under cybercrime, women safety and de-addiction campaigns

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Indore District Education Center, Indore Commissionerate Police and Indore District Karate Association, a self-defense training campaign for girls and school children was inaugurated on Saturday at Government High School Malviya Nagar. 

Under this campaign, the Indore District Karate Association through its 128 trainers in 312 government schools of Indore district will provide free training to school children by telling them different methods of self-defence for the next three months.

Along with this, the training and awareness will be given by a team of Indore Police which will also teach self-defence as well as cyber defence to these children. The police team will continuously conduct workshops in these schools under cybercrime, women safety and de-addiction campaigns and will try to create social awareness regarding these crimes and their prevention.

The programme was presided over by Indore District Karate Association president and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajay Vajpayee. 

MLA Ramesh Mendola was the chief guest in the programme and he appreciated the work being done for social awareness by the Indore police.

Read Also
Indore: Khelo India torch in city today
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Demand for Covid precaution dose drops to its lowest

Indore: Demand for Covid precaution dose drops to its lowest

Indore: Man arrested with 90-gram MD drugs

Indore: Man arrested with 90-gram MD drugs

Indore: Man held for killing friend following argument over not giving money

Indore: Man held for killing friend following argument over not giving money

Indore: 'Indian culture spreading across the globe rapidly'

Indore: 'Indian culture spreading across the globe rapidly'

Indore police become part of self defence training campaign for girls, school students

Indore police become part of self defence training campaign for girls, school students