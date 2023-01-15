e-Paper Get App
Indore: Khelo India torch in city today

Collector Ilayaraja T and MLA Ramesh Mendola reviewed the preparations of Khelo India Youth Games

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The torch of Khelo India Youth Games is to be brought to the city on Sunday. The mega sports event will start in the city from January 30.

Preparations for Khelo India Youth Games are going on a large scale. Collector Ilayaraja T and MLA and chairman of district Olympic organisation Ramesh Mendola reviewed the preparations at the basketball complex and Abhay Prashal. The collector informed that the Khelo India games are being organised all over the State. He said that the torch rally will reach city on January 15. It will start in the city from World Cup square and end at Abhay Prashal. Detailed preparations regarding the event were reviewed in the meeting and instructions were given to the concerned officials to make necessary arrangements after visiting the venue.

