Noida man starts bleeding mid-air on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing at Indore airport

Man starts bleeding mid-air on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing at Indore airport

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man reportedly started bleeding mid-air on a Madurai bound IndiGo flight which took off from Delhi on Saturday evening.

As per an IANS report, the flight was diverted to the Indore airport following the medical emergency and the passenger was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Passenger was suffering from some ailments including blood pressure and diabetes

The passenger identified as Atul Gupta, was around 60-year-old. He was on board IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, and was found bleeding from the mouth and his condition further deteriorated mid-way.

The Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore where it landed around 5.30 pm. Gupta was taken to a hospital from the airport where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

As per reports the passenger was suffering from some ailments including blood pressure and diabetes. Officials said that the flight finally took off for Delhi at around 6.40 p.m. According to sources, Gupta was a resident of Noida.