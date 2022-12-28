e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiQatar airways flight from Doha to Jakarta makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Qatar airways flight from Doha to Jakarta makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A statement by the airline confirmed the development and added that an aircraft was being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect the passengers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Qatar airways flight from Doha to Jakarta makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport | Representative pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: A Qatar Airways flight QR954 travelling from Doha to Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after it diverted here due to a technical issue.

A statement by the airline confirmed the development and added that an aircraft was being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect the passengers.

"Qatar Airways is working diligently to ensure passengers can resume their travel to Indonesia as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience to their travel plans," the statement added.

Read Also
Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to the loss of yellow hydraulic...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets into verbal spat with cops; CM...

ON CAMERA: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets into verbal spat with cops; CM...

AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel claims land conversion scam happened during Subhash Desai’s stint as...

AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel claims land conversion scam happened during Subhash Desai’s stint as...

Maharashtra: Is decision to ban mobiles in schools correct? Principals, parents, students weigh in

Maharashtra: Is decision to ban mobiles in schools correct? Principals, parents, students weigh in

Maharashtra govt to soon release new policies to boost mining-based industries

Maharashtra govt to soon release new policies to boost mining-based industries

Mira Bhayandar: 6 held for running sex racket from Mira road lodge

Mira Bhayandar: 6 held for running sex racket from Mira road lodge