Qatar airways flight from Doha to Jakarta makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport | Representative pic

Mumbai: A Qatar Airways flight QR954 travelling from Doha to Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after it diverted here due to a technical issue.

A statement by the airline confirmed the development and added that an aircraft was being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect the passengers.

"Qatar Airways is working diligently to ensure passengers can resume their travel to Indonesia as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience to their travel plans," the statement added.

