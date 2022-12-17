Air India flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to the loss of yellow hydraulic system | Representative pic

Mumbai: An Air India aircraft with 143 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport due to the loss of yellow hydraulic system.

As per the airline statement, the A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) landed safely and was towed to the bay.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is a Hydraulic system?

As per aviationmatters.co, the Airbus A320 hydraulic system is made up of three continuously operating systems which are referred to as the yellow, green and blue systems. Each one of the colour coded systems have their own reservoir and fluid, and the fluid cannot be transferred from one system to another.

The A320 yellow hydraulic system is an electric pump, in order to be used on the ground when the engines are stopped. It is a hand pump, to be used by ground staff when no electrical power is available in order to operate the cargo doors.