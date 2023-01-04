e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Passenger records video as Air India flight makes emergency landing

WATCH: Passenger records video as Air India flight makes emergency landing

A video of the incident captured by one of the passengers onboard has emerged on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Passenger records video as Air India flight makes emergency landing | Twitter video screengrab
New Delhi: An Air India flight AI-143 from Delhi to Paris made an emergency landing back to its base shortly after takeoff after developing a snag with the flaps and slats, a passenger confirmed in a tweet.

The flight captain announced the snag while the flight circled over Delhi and dumped fuel. AI-143 landed back around 1425 hrs IST. A video of the incident captured by one of the passengers has emerged on social media.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Air India bans man who peed on female co-passenger on flight from New York to Delhi for 30 days
article-image

Aircraft changed

As per updates from the passenger, the aircraft was taxied to remote bay and engineers got on board. Later, the Captain informed that the aircraft required change of spare part and that there will be change in the aircraft.

Passengers were de-boarded from the flight and another flight was arranged by the airline for the passengers to fly to their destination.

Read Also
Air India staff in Delhi and Mumbai may face salary cuts for overstaying at its colonies
article-image

