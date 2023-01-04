WATCH: Passenger records video as Air India flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi: An Air India flight AI-143 from Delhi to Paris made an emergency landing back to its base shortly after takeoff after developing a snag with the flaps and slats, a passenger confirmed in a tweet.
The flight captain announced the snag while the flight circled over Delhi and dumped fuel. AI-143 landed back around 1425 hrs IST. A video of the incident captured by one of the passengers has emerged on social media.
Watch the video here:
Aircraft changed
As per updates from the passenger, the aircraft was taxied to remote bay and engineers got on board. Later, the Captain informed that the aircraft required change of spare part and that there will be change in the aircraft.
Passengers were de-boarded from the flight and another flight was arranged by the airline for the passengers to fly to their destination.
