Indore: Police arrest bridegroom ahead of barat in connection with rape case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bridegroom was arrested ahead of his barat for allegedly raping his colleague on the pretext of marriage under Vijay Nagar police station, Indore on Wednesday, the police said.

The bridegroom, Anurag, who is posted as a senior agency manager in a nationalised bank was about to marry a girl in Rajgarh. When the victim came to know about the matter, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tahjib Kaji said that the victim lodged a complaint at around 2.30 am that the accused had violated her on the pretext of marriage and now he was marrying another girl in Rajgarh.

She told police that the accused informed her he was going to Rajgarh on a leave for two days. In the meantime, she came to know that Anurag was about to get married and preparations for the same were going on at Anurag’s place. Following which she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him.

Kaji further said that on the complaint of the victim, police registered a case, gathered information about Anurag and a team was sent to Rajgarh. The police arrested the accused and further investigations into the matter were underway, Kaji added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:28 PM IST