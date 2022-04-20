Indore: Police launch drive against public transport for stopping vehicle carelessly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police launched a special drive against the public transport vehicles for stopping vehicles carelessly to take passengers during moving traffic, an official said on Wednesday. During the drive, the police fined over 100 drivers for violating traffic rules.

On the instructions of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, the teams started the drive at the busiest roads of the city. The official said that the drive against the public transport vehicle was being launched for five days and during the drive, action was taken against around 200 drivers of the public transport vehicles. The drive would continue in the city as the drivers stopped the vehicles without seeing the rear side.

The police also took action against other commuters for violating traffic rules. A total of 409 challans including red light violation were slapped during the drive, the official added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:31 AM IST