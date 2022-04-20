Indore Crime Diary: Girl going back home from event ‘abducted’ by youth; Youth stabbed to death while dancing at a wedding event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl who was on her way back home from an event with her friend was mysteriously abducted by a youth in the Kanadiya police station area on Tuesday. The abductor allegedly manhandled her friend and their driver when they tried to intervene. Ongoing investigations have revealed that the abductor is a friend of the girl. Their location was traced to Bhopal, but the abductor could not be traced till the filing of this report.

Kanadiya police station-in-charge JP Jamre said a girl, named Ronak (name changed), was abducted by the accused, named Ritesh, from near California City on Kanadiya Road around 8 pm on Monday. Ronak and her friend had gone to attend an event in California City. They were on their way back from there in a car when Ritesh, along with his accomplice, stopped their car and allegedly manhandled the girl, her friend and driver Inder. They later abducted the girl.

Inder and the victim’s friend informed the local residents about the incident and, later, the police, who have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the girl knows the abductor. They are friends and it was believed that the girl eloped with him according to a plan. However, the police team was sent to look for the accused. Another police team is trying to trace the location of the accused. So far, the police have come to know that the accused took the girl towards Bhopal.

The victim’s friend and the driver were unaware about the boy, so they tried to intervene when he was taking the girl away. The accused and his accomplices manhandled them and took the girl along with them. The mobile phones of the accused and the girl were switched off, so the police faced difficulty in tracing their exact location. The statements of the girl’s parents are also being taken down by the police.

Man accused in abduction case arrested by cops

The police, on Tuesday, arrested a man accused in an abduction case registered at the Lasudiya police station in 2018 who had been absconding for the past three years. The police said accused Mehmood, 45, was arrested by a joint team of the Crime Branch and Lasudiya police station.

The police said that, in 2018, Raju Tekchandani, a builder, complained that Mehmood, Usman Ali, Nikhil Kothari, Pramod Thakue and Jayshree Soni had taken him in a car to a vacant place in Umariya on November 21, 2017. There, the accused reportedly forced him at gunpoint to sign some property-related documents of flats of the Surya Shakti Grah Nirman Sahkari Sanstha.

Raju alleged that Usman had made him sign the documents giving ownership of some flats to Usman and his family members as ransom. Later, a complaint was registered at the Umariya police station in which he was accused of rape after which he lodged a complaint against the accused in 2018.

The police had earlier arrested accused Usman, Pramod and Jayshree. The police arrested Mehmood on Tuesday.

Youth stabbed to death while dancing at a wedding event

Cops have identified one of the accused and started a search for him

A youth was stabbed to death by two persons over a petty issue in the Azad Nagar area on Monday night. They reportedly had an argument while dancing at a wedding function. The police have identified one of the accused and have started a search for him.

Azad Nagar police station-in-charge Indresh Tripathi said the deceased was identified as Sonu Yadav, a resident of the Virat Nagar area. While he was at the wedding, a certain Sumit and his friend started an argument with him. The situation turned tense and the accused stabbed Sonu. He sustained three stab injuries in the leg. The accused fled the scene after attacking him.

The people of the area took Sonu to hospital but he could not be saved. He is said to have died due to excessive bleeding. The police have identified one of the accused but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

Girl BA student commits suicide

A 21-year-old BA girl student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her rented flat in the Bhanwarkuan area, the police said on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Investigating officer ASI Ramprasad Malviya from the Bhanwarkuan police station said the deceased had been identified as Shivani Dwivedi, a resident of Singrauli. She and her younger brother and sister were staying in a rented flat at Highway Tower in the area. Her parents were also in the city for a few days. On Monday, when her parents had gone to a dental clinic, Shivani took the extreme step. Her siblings were in another room at that time.

The incident was discovered when the parents came back from the clinic. They found Shivani hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately took her to hospital but she could not be saved. Later, the police were informed. After the autopsy, the parents took her body to Prayagraj for the last rites. Shivani was pursuing her BA from a city college and she was excellent in her studies. Her exams were going on. The police are investigation the case to ascertain the reason for her suicide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:47 AM IST