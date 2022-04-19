Bhopal: Dual degrees now valid for candidates selected in teachers' recruitment test 2018

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates selected through Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MPTET) in 2018 and whose appointments were put on hold due to dual degrees will now get appointment letters.

Hundreds of shortlisted candidates were not given joining letters due to dual degree or having master’s degree in an allied subject. Such teachers had raised protest at several levels and had urged the minister to consider their candidature.

A committee was constituted to dispose of the representations received from the provisionally selected and waiting candidates against invalid cases. The decision was taken after going though suggestions and recommendations received from the committee.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar tweeted that a decision had been taken in this regard. As per decision, if one degree is obtained through self-study, correspondence, distance education and the second degree is regular, the candidature will be considered valid. In the event of both the degrees being through self-study, correspondence or distance education, it will also be considered valid.

There are also cases wherein due to ATKT in the examination, two regular degrees were obtained in one session. “In such cases also, the candidature will be considered valid,” Parmar said.

The appointing officer has been authorised to take the final decision. If other issues arise, the appointing officer will decide on basis of merit, Parmar added.

The eligibility test of higher secondary teachers to be employed for teaching work in high school or higher secondary schools will be subject-wise. The eligibility test will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry, history, political science, economics, geography, sociology, agriculture, commerce and home science.

It will be mandatory for the applicant to hold a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject as per the provisions mentioned in the rule. Post graduate qualification in co-discipline of subjects mentioned in Appendix 5 will be valid subject to the condition that the concerned person has acquired qualification in the basic subject advertised at graduation level.

For the post of Secondary Teacher (English), the candidature of only those candidates will be valid who had opted for English as one of the main subjects at graduation level.

