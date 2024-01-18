Indore: Police Allegedly Thrash ABVP Workers, SI Suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ABVP workers were allegedly thrashed by the police when they reached the police station to register a complaint of molestation with a college girl on Wednesday night. Following the incident a sub inspector was supended while four other police officers were line attached for the alleged cane charge and misbehaviour. The incident took place outside Banganga police station around 10 pm. A girl student of a private university was molested by a youth in the college on Wednesday. After knowing the incident, the ABVP activists along with some students reached the police station demanding FIR against the accused. During their protest, the police started lathi charge on the protesters. After that ABVP workers and the students sat outside the police station demanding strict action against the police personnel and the police station in-charge who allegedly assaulted them. Meanwhile, senior officials also reached the spot.

Additional DCP Zone 3 Ramsanehi Mishra said that the incident took place at the university, where a complaint of molestation of a student had come to light. It is said that the workers along with students alleged that the police thrashed them. We are investigating the matter. He added that a compromise has been reached between the two parties in the molesation case.

The policemen against whom action has been taken are SI Mahesh Chouhan from Banganga police station who has been suspended while ASI Amar Singh Golkar, head constable Kamal Jariya and constables Brijmohan and Abhishek have been attached to the police lines.

Activists beaten with sticks

ABVP workers protesting there said that the incident took place in the morning in the college. When ABVP official Sarthak Jain, fellow workers Chatak Vajpayee and Kushal Yadav came to the police station to report the incident after the student was molested, the police personnel did not listen to them.The policemen then started beating Sarthak, Chatak and Kushal Yadav with sticks. It is alleged that the police personnel kicked and beat them and also made them smell their shoes. After the brutal assault, more than 200 ABVP workers protested at the police station till late night and demanded action against the police personnel who beat them up, including the station in-charge.The activist were at the police station till filing of this report.