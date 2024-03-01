Indore: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates IDA’s Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium of Indore development authority’s (IDA) was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. The auditorium was in pendency of inauguration from the last several days. Also, it was planned to be inaugurated on February 6 by CM Mohan Yadav but due to some issues it got delayed. There are 1,250 chairs in the auditorium which fold automatically.

They will get folded as soon as the audience gets up. Adequate gap is also given between each line keeping it spacious. Further there are 12 beautiful sofas for VIPs with a seating capacity of 35. The auditorium also has advanced Hi-Fi sound system worth Rs 2 crore especially imported from London. There are more than 30 speakers in the auditorium.

‘The speakers will give great acoustic experience to the audience and they will feel very comfortable while being seated,’ IDA officials said. There are also two galleries featuring legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar's achievements with modern facilities. It has been built in two large corridors outside and at the rear of the auditorium. After each programme gets over, the curtain will close from both ends.

There is also white smoke (pollution free), multi- coloured lights for effects. There is two-wheeler parking facility in the basement of the auditorium, while four wheelers can be parked outside. All types of cultural activities including songs, music, dance, drama, exhibitions can be held in this prestigious auditorium. Booking charges have not been decided yet. The IDA will give its responsibility to the agency so that regular maintenance of the venue is done. A tender will be floated for this purpose.