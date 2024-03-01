Indore Wind Pattern Changes: Day Turns Hot With Mercury Crossing 33 Degrees Celsius Mark

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the western disturbance (WD) in the northern parts of the country and frequently changing wind pattern, the city’s temperature once again went northward, turning both day and night uncomfortable.

The day temperature, which had dropped to 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, increased again to over 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Not only the day temperature, but the night temperature, too, which had dropped to 15 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday night increased close to 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night due to the same phenomenon.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the rise in temperature was temporary as it would drop again. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days and the city will also witness light showers for two days. “A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Iran and neighbourhoods in lower to upper tropospheric levels.

High moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea to northwest India is also likely during March 1 and 2. It is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 29 and plains of northwest India from March 1 to 3 with peak intensity on March 1 and 2. Under its influence, chances of rainfall in the northern part of the state and light showers expected in Indore and nearby regions for two days,” the Met Department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees Celsius above normal.

Weather conditions in March

March is a transition month from the winter to the summer season. A steady rise in temperature is observed during the month. Surface winds are generally light and variable in direction. The winds are occasionally strong and gusty during mid-day. The thunderstorm and hailstorm activities and cloudiness in the sky are generally associated with the passage of western disturbances moving across the north of the country.

On some occasions, thunderstorm is accompanied by squally winds and hail. Sometimes, the atmosphere is hazy. Sometimes, surface winds are westerly. The diurnal temperature range is quite high in this month and the maximum temperature reaches around 34.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the month. The average minimum temperature is generally around 16.9 degrees Celsius.