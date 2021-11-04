Indore: PM Modi’s Kedarnath visit to be telecast in four temples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The telecast of the programme of the unveiling of statue of Aadi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be made in four temples of the city.

On this occasion, programmes are being organised at all the twelve Jyotirlingas, four Jyothpeeths and at the birthplace of ancient seer.

Programmes will also be organised at Kaldi (Kerala), the birthplace of Acharya Shankar, as well as at all the places visited by Acharya Shankar.

According to the instruction of the Culture Department of the State Government, programmes will be organised at the places fixed by the State Government. During this, lamp lighting and worships will be performed in front of the picture of Acharya Shankar. Abhishekam of

Shiva and Acharya Shankar, recitation of hymns composed by Shankaracharya, parayan of commentary texts should will also be done.

The programme to unveil the statue of Acharya Shankar in Kedarnath by the Prime Minister will be broadcast online on the big screen. The programme will be organised in coordination with local public representatives and spiritual organisations.

Programs will be held in 4 temples

The telecast of the PM’s unveiling program will be made in the four temples of the district. These are Mahadev Temple at Pardeshipura, Bhuteshwar Mahadev, Shiv Mandir at Devguradia and Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Sanwer Road.

Programmes to be held in Omkareshwar

Similarly, the telecast of the programme will also be made in temples of the Indore division. These are Omkareshwar temple and Rameshwar Shiva temple in Khandwa district of the division, Ramkuleshwar temple

in Bandwani district and Shri Shiv Tekri at Ojhar, Mohana Sangam Gupteshwar Mahadev temple in Burhanpur district and Mahadev temple at Bahadarpur, Pancheshwar Mahadev temple in Jobat of Alirajpur district,

Shiva Temple, Devjiri Shiva Temple and Mankamaneshwar Shiva Temple of Jhabua District, Dhareshwar Temple and Bodhkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhar District and Vidyalaya Mahishmati Temple, Mahesh (Mahishmati) Temple, Mandleshwar Temple and Maheshwar Temple of Khargone District.

