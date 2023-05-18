Indore: Plea of traders to GST officials; Do not harass us for minor mistakes

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of checking of GST registration of traders by state GST officials, Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged state GST commissioner to ensure that traders are not harassed for minor mistakes and no unnecessary information is demanded from them.

In the letter, Ahilya Chamber president Ramesh Khandelwal said that their organisation is against tax evasion, adding that they would welcome action against such traders.

However, care should be taken so that no harm should come to the honest trader. Khandelwal said that with big businessmen and multinationals entering into areas hitherto dominated by small traders, these are tough times. Under these circumstances, if State GST officials stay at a premise for a long time in the name of checking, it creates many problems.

