Indore: Physically Challenged People Motivate People To Vote

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The disabled people of the district are also not behind in motivating the voters to vote on 17th November. Voter awareness campaign is being effectively implemented in the district under the direction of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T.

Today a large number of disabled people gathered at Gandhi Hall and presented a colorful cultural programme. They motivated the voters to vote through songs, music, dance and other programmes so that more and more voters should vote and make Indore district number one in voting.

On this occasion, the disabled people of Mahesh Blind Welfare Association presented a group song. Similarly, disabled children of Anubhuti Vision Sansthan, Anand Deaf Society, Helen Keller Academy, Aadhaar Welfare Society, Shri Yugpurush Dham and Arunabh Sanstha etc. made voters aware about voting through songs, music and dance. A dance presentation was given by disabled girl Bulbul Panjre.

