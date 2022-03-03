Indore: Pharmacists stage demo against e-pharmacy co.s

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of pharmacists staged demonstrations against e-pharmacy companies at the divisional commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressing the central government to act against the companies and to put a check on them.

The pharmacists staged the demonstration under the banner of Aam Aadmi Party.

State spokesperson Hemant Jain said, “E-pharmacies are creating an adverse effect on the business of wholesale and retail medicines. These companies are working without any check and also putting people’s health at stake as medicines are being sold and delivered by unauthorised people and not by authorised pharmacists.”

He said that, similarly, these pharma companies are advertising that retailers are taking more prices for the medicines. “The government must put a check on e-pharmacies immediately and must cap the medicine prices to provide relief to the citizens from the increasing inflation,” Joshi said.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:36 AM IST