Indore: Perched On SUV's Footboard, Hand Stuck In Window, Teenager Forced On A 5 Km Ride

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident after a minor dispute, a teenager was forced to ride for over 5 km perched on the footboard of an SUV with his hand stuck on the window on Wednesday night.

Lasudia police have arrested two youths, while a search is on for their accomplice, who is the son of an officer of the irrigation department, posted in Agar Malwa.

Investigating officer SI Ghanshyam Mishra from Lasudia police station said that the incident took place near Scheme Number 136 Square around 12.30 am.

Ankit Barwahe, a resident of MR-10 area had lodged a complaint that he worked at an eatery shop. While returning home from the shop, he received a call from his friend Kuldeep saying that three youths in an SUV had overtaken him from the wrong side they had given him a cut.

Ankit along with his friend Abhay reached Scheme Number 78 where they met Kuldeep, who informed them that the accused had fled towards Scheme Number 136. They followed the SUV and found it parked at a place near the Scheme Number 136 Square.

Ankit, Kuldeep and Abhay accosted them and sought an explanation and apology from them. While talking, Ankit had kept his hand on a window. Without any warning, those in the SUV suddenly closed the car window as a result of which Ankit’s hand got stuck. Then they drove off, dragging Ankit along. Fortunately, Ankit managed to mount the vehicle’s footboard. He kept shouting and telling them to stop the vehicle, but they did not.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep and Abhay gave chase in their car, but they could not catch the SUV. However, they managed to take a video of the incident. Ankit standing on the footboard with his hands stuck in the window.

The accused took Ankit near Advanced Academy via Dewas Naka Square and Nipania and then dropped him at an isolated place, and fled. Ankit was traumatised by the incident.

Police nab accused within 12 hours

Later, Ankit and his friends informed the police and also showed them the video they had taken. Based on the vehicle number (registered with Rewa RTO) they managed to detain two accused named Sashwat Shukla and Aman Dwivedi, the residents of Satna. Their accomplice Aryan Pal was on the run till the filing of the report. Aryan hails from Rewa and was residing in the city for his higher studies. Sashwat is a law student while Aman is pursuing BTech from a city college.

