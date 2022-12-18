Indore: People want entertainment, not gyan, says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Nobody watches content that gives for gyan (knowledge),” said Pankaj Tripathi on his visit to Indore.

Known for his outstanding roles and performances in Indian cinema, Pankaj Tripathi said filmmaking is an artistic approach of work module and has a structured way propagated to shoot a certain idea or thought, displaying it over a screen with emotions and understanding.

“While performing, one has to not only consider the character they are portraying, but also needs to identify creative approaches for presenting the same,” Tripathi told a group of local theatre artists of the city.

On being asked about one of his most influential and iconic roles of Kaleen Bhaiyya from the OTT web series Mirzapur, he said, “People don’t look for a message or gyan, but instead they opt for entertainment.”

According to him, it is important for cinema to keep entertainment alive.

“One can become an artist any time, if the sense of responsibility and awakening spirit is attained by an individual. There is now an emerging parallel cinema approaching, in search of pure and creative talents. The nation is home to many of those artists who will in future, become icons.”