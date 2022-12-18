Indore: DAVV upbeat as NTA announces CUET (UG) registration from February 1st week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which lost meritorious students to colleges in the state due to late admission to its teaching department last year, is excited as National Testing Agency has announced plans to open the online registration window of CUET (UG), on the first week of February. The admissions were delayed due to a delay in the common university entrance test (CUET).

“The application process for the CUET (UG) to be conducted between May 21 and 31 will start in the first week of February. The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as six domain subjects in addition to one/ two languages and the general test,” a notice issued by NTA to participating universities said.

The medium of examination will be any two of the language mentioned herein viz Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

National Testing Agency is working on preparing 1000 test centres across the country, out of which, 450-500 centres will be used per day.

Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023.

Results of CUET-UG are planned to be announced in the third week of June 2023 and those of CUET-PG in the first week of July 2023.

With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by August 1 2023.

Last year, the CUET (UG) was conducted in July and CUET (PG) in August. The results were also declared late. Due to the delay in the maiden CUET, the admission process at DAVV got delayed. Take note: DAVV was the only university from the state which had participated in the maiden CUET for admission in its professional courses.

DAVV admission cell coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that they are happy that NTA would start the admission process early. We will be able to fill seats on time and subsequently commence session from July 1, he added.