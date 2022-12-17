Indore Municipal Corporation concludes 'Paddle for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Cyclothon'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of providing information about the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan which is going to be held in January in Indore, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a Cyclothon “Paddle for the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan” from Palasia Square Selfie Point to Bhanwar Kuwa Square at 7:00 am.

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Cyclothon was inaugurated by Mayor Council Member Rakesh Jain, Manish Sharma Mama, Councilor Pranav Mandal, Additional Commissioner Abhishek Gehlot, and Superintending Engineer Mahesh Sharma.

Participants performing Zumba before the Cyclothon event | FPJ

A large number of people participated in the Cyclothon. Participants also performed Zumba before the start of Paddle for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Cyclothon at Palasia Square.