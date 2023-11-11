Indore: People Throng Bartan Bazaar Sarafa For Dhanteras Shopping

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanteras, marked by vibrant festivities, witnessed fervent celebrations in the city. Enthusiastic crowds indulged in the auspicious tradition of acquiring utensils and jewellery.

Some amplified their joy with purchases of cars and household items, embracing the spirit of prosperity and abundance.

The Bartan Bazaar and Sarafa, adorned with dazzling lights and festoons, became focal points of celebrations during Dhanteras. As there is a tradition of buying utensils on this day, people crowded around shops in Bartan Bazaar. Purchasing new copper and brass utensils is considered auspicious, symbolizing abundance and prosperity in the kitchen and home.

The street vendors were also happy as many people purchased brooms that are considered lucky. It signifies the removal of financial worries regarding one's home.

Gold and silver are traditional investments, but along with that diamond jewellery, antique gold and jadau jewellery were purchased by the people. Apart from this, many purchased gold and silver coins.

Many people choose to invest in new home appliances or expensive gadgets. There was a huge crowd in vehicle showrooms where people had come to take delivery of their vehicles, which they had pre-booked.