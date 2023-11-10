Indore: BCI Postpones AIBE18 To Dec 10

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bar Council of India (BCI) has postponed All India Bar Examination XVIII (AIBE 18) to December 10, 2023. The decision comes following clash with exam dates of Common Law Admission Test - PG (CLAT 2024). This move follows the initial schedule that had set the AIBE 18 exam for December 3, the same day as CLAT PG 2024.

Indore Bar Association president Gopal Kacholiya said that more than one lakh advocates would appear in the exam. The registration deadline had also been extended to November 16 to provide aspiring candidates with ample time.

According to information, the Bar Council of India, in an official statement, cited the clash with CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT on the same day as the reason for rescheduling the AIBE 18. The decision aims to accommodate students planning to appear for both CLAT and AIBE exams.

“Earlier the exam was scheduled on October 29, then it was postponed to November 26 and now it has been scheduled to December 10,” said Kacholiya.

