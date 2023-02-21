Indore: People face March-like weather in mid-February

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With slow westerly winds coupled with rising temperatures, the city's weather turned itchy and made it difficult for the residents to face the March-like weather in the middle of February.

The day temperature, on Monday, rose above 34 degrees Celsius while the night temperature too reached close to 16 degrees Celsius.

Due to the change in weather conditions and a western disturbance in the northern part of the country, meteorological department officials believe that the day temperature will decrease by one-two degrees after five days, although no major change is expected.

However, with a change in the wind pattern in the evening to north-easterly, the weather turned pleasant in the evening, and a chill could be felt in the morning.

“With the increasing day and night temperature, it started feeling like the inception of summer for the last couple of days. What irked the most is the change in the weather made the day unbearable for those who were out of their homes or offices,” Mayur Patidar, a resident of Bakhtawarram Nagar said.

Meanwhile, city doctors warned of increasing viral diseases due to the transition in weather conditions.

Max - 34.4 degrees Celsius (Four degrees Celsius above normal) Min - 15.8 degrees Celsius (Three degrees Celsius above normal)

