Indore Weather Report: Relief from cold conditions, sky to remain cloudy for couple of days

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief spell of chill conditions, citizens experienced relief from the shivering cold as the day and night temperature increased by one degree Celsius on Saturday compared to Friday.

However, the day temperature remained below the normal temperature while the night temperature stuck to the normal temperature.

Cold winds blew over the city in the morning, but, later, the sky turned clear with bright sunlight that gave respite to residents from the two-day-long spell when cold winds were sweeping the city.

Residents enjoyed pleasant weather as a rush was seen on the city’s roads even in evening after a couple of days.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum temperature at 11.5 degrees Celsius which was stuck to normal. The morning and evening humidity was 73 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

“Due to the cyclonic storm over Tamil Nadu, moisture incursion is taking place which may cause cloudy weather in Indore for couple of days. The temperature will increase for next two days but chances of rainfall is very bleak,” weatherman said.

The added that minimum temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over west and central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

Read Also Indore weather update: Day temperature drops by 3 degrees Celsius in 24 hours