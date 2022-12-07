Indore weather update: Day temperature drops by 3 degrees Celsius in 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City weather took a U-turn on Tuesday as the day's temperature dropped three degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Monday.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to a change in wind pattern as the wind started blowing from easterly to north-easterly.

The temperature had crossed over 29 degrees Celsius mark on Monday and had reached 29.4 degree Celsius mark but again dropped by three degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Moreover, officials of the Meteorological Department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature may increase again after December 8 but no major change would be recorded in the night temperature.

“The sky remained clear and the winds were blowing with the speed of about 15 kilometres per hour increasingly turning the day cool,” the Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal. However, the night temperature remained above normal by four degrees Celsius and was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

“A feeble Western disturbance may affect the western Himalayan Region on December 7 due to which the northeastern part of the country may witness a change in weather conditions. Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will continue to fluctuate as it may remain below 25 degrees Celsius for two days but it will increase again on December 8 and 9. The night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the met department officials said.