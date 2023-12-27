Indore: Pax Can Visit Mahakal Temple Via VR |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway passengers are going to witness an innovative initiative at the city station from New Year. Under this, they can visit historical as well religious places like Mahakal Temple through Virtual Reality (VR) tour.

The Indian Railways has taken this new innovative approach to increase non-fare revenue earning. The initiative, known as NINFRIS (New and Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) aims at enhancing the travel experience of passengers while offering a creative advertising platform.

Ratlam division of Western Zone has registered its 42nd innovative concept under None Fare Revenue (NFR). Official sources informed that the Division always strives hard for providing best services to its commuters by adding innovative add-on services at stations.

Putting a leap forward, the division has now allowed providing VR services (Virtual Reality) at Ujjain and Indore railway stations under NINFRIS policy. Ratlam division is the first in Indian Railways to provide VR services to commuters.

In this concept, passengers can enjoy VR shows on Mahakaal Temple and other historical places, while waiting for their trains at the station. From this concept, the railways is expecting to earn Rs 10 lakh per annum. Sources said that the letter of Acceptance (LoA) is given to a Bhopal-based company for 1 year by availing the space of 200 square feet.

This will be set-up at platform no 1. Under the scheme, passengers will be taken virtually to the famous historical and religious places of the state like Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok. Famous tourist spots and adventurous points are also included in this.